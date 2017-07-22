First of 4 Grand Parades held to celebrate Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wy. — The first of four Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parades trotted down the streets of Cheyenne Saturday morning, celebrating the rodeo that has branded itself “The daddy of ’em all.”

According to the event website, the parades have evolved over the years, becoming more family friendly with time.

“Until 1925, the Frontier Days parades were nothing more than wild gallops through the streets of Cheyenne by a bunch of unruly cowboys on wild broncos. Pistols were aimed at upper story windows, pretty girls were lassoed, and pandemonium reigned.”

The next Grand Parade takes place at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday and you can find a full lineup of events on the Cheyenne Frontier Days on the event’s website.

If you’re taking a trip north to celebrate the Wild West, we’d love to see your pictures.