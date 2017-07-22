× Dylan Redwine’s father arrested in son’s death

DENVER — Dylan Redwine’s father, Mark Redwine, was arrested Saturday in connection with the November 2012 murder of his son. That’s according to a press release issued by La Plata County, Colorado.

He was arrested in Bellingham, Washington after a grand jury issued an indictment Saturday for his arrest. The Bellingham Police Department arrested him on a warrant issued by the Sixth Judicial District in Durango. Mark Redwine is bening held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

The arrest comes almost five years after 13-year-old Dylan Redwine went missing.

The boy disappeared from his father’s home in the La Plata County town of Vallecito in November 2012. Some of his remains were discovered in the summer of 2013.

Investigators named Mark Redwine as a person of interest in the case two years ago.

Dylan disappeared around Thanksgiving 2012 while spending a court-ordered visit with his father. Dylan’s mother Elaine has gone on national TV accusing Mark Redwine of being involved in her son’s death.

Elaine filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the case against her ex-husband in Durango. That suit was dismissed in early 2016 because the statute of limitations ran out a few days before it was filed, according to Elaine.

Mark Redwine has denied any involvement in Dylan’s death.

This story is developing and it will be updated as we get more information.

