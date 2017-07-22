Dive team responds to call of teenager underwater at Cherry Creek Reservoir

AURORA, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted Saturday night that they are currently responding to a report of a person underwater at Cherry Creek Reservoir.

At least one communication unit and five dive teams are on site.

Communication unit talking with five teams under water. pic.twitter.com/aSWdjqalM3 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 23, 2017

According to officials, the victim is a teenager though no identity or gender has been released.

Teams search from boats and under water. pic.twitter.com/blyDiAWmG4 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 23, 2017

The first tweet was posted at 8:11 p.m. and said that the Dive Team was sent out.

A second tweet showed boats in the water.

Boating, fishing, jet skiing, sailboarding and swimming are all permitted in the reservoir.

No information regarding the seriousness of the situation has been released.

SMFR with West Metro Dive responding to person under water at Cherry Creek Res. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/hLZAip0Opm — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 23, 2017

No additional details are currently available and this story will be updated as the story unfolds.