× Women accused of stealing items off porch and returning them to store

Westminster Police are searching for two women who they believe stole packages off of porches.

One person told police their stolen package was delivered from Target and the items were later returned to the store.

Westminster Police told FOX31 the Target store had security footage of the same two women from the victim’s surveillance video.

If you know anything that can help with this investigation you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720 913 STOP (7867).