Woman dies tubing in Clear Creek in Golden

GOLDEN, Colo. — A woman died tubing in Clear Creek in Golden on Friday.

A call reporting a woman in distress came in at about 12:45 p.m.

Witnesses say the 48-year old woman flipped off her inner tube and went under the water.

She resurfaced downstream and was pulled out of the water. Golden Fire was on scene within two minutes of the 911 call and performed CPR on the woman.

Golden Fire then performed a technical rescue to haul the woman from the bank of the creek, up about 30 feet to the roadway. She was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital where she later died at the hospital.

Golden Police are investigating the death and will await an autopsy for the exact cause of death but the incident does not appear to be suspicious at this time.