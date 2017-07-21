Walmart employee helps blind customer walk around store

BILOXI, Miss. – A Mississippi woman’s Facebook post about an act of kindness by a Walmart employee has gone viral.

Meghann Shaw was at the Walmart in Biloxi, Mississippi on Sunday morning when she saw a store associate walking hand in hand with a blind man.

“I had to go to Biloxi Walmart to pick up a prescription. While in there I noticed a store associate and an elderly blind man walking hand in hand,” Shaw wrote on Facebook.“She escorted him throughout the store.”

“With all the hate in the world she gave love. Without the man seeing her, she showed him pure compassion and love. Be the change you wish to see in the world,” Shaw wrote.

Since being posted on Sunday, the post has been shared more than 7,400 times and more than 20,000 likes.