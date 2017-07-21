× Trump Jr. and Manafort reach deal with Senate panel to avoid public hearing

The leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee have cut a deal with President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort to avoid a high-profile public hearing next week, with the two men agreeing to provide records to the panel and to be privately interviewed ahead of any public session.

Donald Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had been scheduled to testify before the Senate judiciary committee on July 26.

This story is developing and will be updated as it unfolds.