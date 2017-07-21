Trails near Breckenridge’s Peak 2 fire reopen to public

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — Trails closed as the result of the Peak 2 Fire earlier this month are once again open to the public.

Officials with the Dillon Ranger District assessed the damage to the trails and the safety to the public following the result of the fires.

Approximately a half-mile of the Miners Creek trail, also section 7 of the Colorado trail, is located within the burned area of the Peak 2 Fire. The Peaks trail, Miners Creek Road and Gold Hill trail are also open again for use.

“The crews conducted a lot of good work this past week on the Miners Creek trail,” said Adam Bianchi, Deputy District Ranger. “They focused on felling and clearing snags in the vicinity of the trail that posed a safety risk. This section of trail can be now be used again.”

The Miners Creek trail will be signed at both places where the trail passes through the burned area. The signage will remind people to stay on the trail within this section for safety reasons.

“We cannot stress enough how important it is for people stay on the Miners Creek trail for the section that goes through the burned area,” said Bianchi. “Beyond the trail corridor, there are still snags and safety hazards created by the dead, down and burned trees.”

Snags can fall at any moment, without notice or warning, especially in wind events and sporadic weather situations.

Officials say that at this time there are no active flames on the fire, however within the interior of the fire there is a chance for some heat to still exist. Hikers are instructed to stay out of the burned area for safety reasons.

The fire could become active again, but firefighters do not anticipate much, if any, growth and the likelihood of the fire threatening communities is low, according to officials with the United States Department of Agriculture.

The District is in the process of evaluating the burned area for potential erosion issues cause by the fire that could negatively impact Miners Creek. After an area experiences a fire, the potential for erosion increases due to the lack of live vegetation to hold soils in place.