The Mermaid Workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Usings fins for fitness is a trend that could be making a splash at a pool near you. Aqua Mermaid School has a mermaid workout. It's synchronized routines focus mainly on the core. You have to do an extensive amount of cardio, swimming through the water and holding your breath for periods of time. The school offers classes for kids as young as 7 years old, and has locations across the US. Learn more at AquaMermaid.com.