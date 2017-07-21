Usings fins for fitness is a trend that could be making a splash at a pool near you. Aqua Mermaid School has a mermaid workout. It's synchronized routines focus mainly on the core. You have to do an extensive amount of cardio, swimming through the water and holding your breath for periods of time. The school offers classes for kids as young as 7 years old, and has locations across the US. Learn more at AquaMermaid.com.
The Mermaid Workout
-
Police: California woman found wet and nearly naked, claiming to be a mermaid
-
Police follow numerous leads in Kiaya Campbell homicide investigation
-
Fitness Friday: Sebastian Lagree Adding More Technology to Workouts
-
Unique 2 Colorado Products
-
Vessel Bags Offer Sleek Carryalls
-
-
Hit the wall at Fitwall
-
lucy indiGO Creates Denim You Can Workout In
-
Workout Jeans by Nike
-
Everyday Fit-“Half Hour Power” Workout
-
Lose Fat, Tighten Skin, and Get Rid of Cellulite
-
-
Everyday Fit-“The Wonder Woman Workout”
-
Hottest Summer Toys
-
Lose Fat, Tighten Skin, and Get Rid of Cellulite