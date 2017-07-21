× Storms force major flight delays at Denver International Airport

DENVER — Strong thunderstorms at Denver International Airport late Friday afternoon forced the airport to go on a ground delay program.

It resulted in 165 flights being affected with delays ranging from 30 minutes to three hours according to airport spokesman Heath Montgomery.

We know delays aren’t fun but we bring ramp workers inside during storms because of lightning strikes like this one #cowx Safety first! pic.twitter.com/SUxjW72lSp — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 21, 2017

He said 45 flights were diverted to other airports. Many went to Colorado Springs because of its close proximity to Denver.

Montgomery said it was a priority to get the diverted planes to Denver Friday night.

He expected the delays to continue late into the night because of the FAA’s ground delay order.

FAA expects delays to continue this evening due to weather through at least 10 pm. Check your flight status. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) July 22, 2017

The order was lifted a little after 9 p.m. Friday.