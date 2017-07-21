Steven Tyler makes another surprise appearance in Denver

DENVER — Steven Tyler, lead singer of the rock band Aerosmith, made yet another surprise appearance in Denver earlier this week.

According to a representative of Denver Public Schools, the star made an unannounced visit to the Denver School of the Arts. While there, he toured the school and spent time with DSA staff.

No reason for the visit to the school was given and this is at least the second time that Tyler has happily interacted with fans in the Mile High.

A viewer sent FOX31 a selfie she took with Tyler while grocery shopping earlier this week.

There is no obvious reason for Tyler to be visiting the city as the band has no scheduled shows.