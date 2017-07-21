× Sen. Cory Gardner served subpoenas to testify about protester arrests at his office

DENVER — U.S. Senator Cory Gardner’s name appears on five subpoenas to appear in court in the case of protesters who were arrested at his office at the end of June.

An attorney representing five of the disability advocates who protested against the new health care bill wants the senator to testify when his clients appear in court.

The subpoenas are meant to compel Sen. Gardner “to testify in court about why he had health care supporters arrested in his Denver office,” attorney Alan Kennedy-Shaffer said. He is representing five protesters who were arrested on June 29.

See the subpoenas here.

The protesters face misdemeanor trespassing charges after a sit-in style protest that lasted nearly 60 hours.

The subpoenas say the court date is August 8 at 8 a.m.

One of Gardner’s representatives received the court papers Friday afternoon. Gardner was in Denver Friday night speaking at the Western Conservative Summit.

Protesters interrupted his speech and some of them were escorted out of the room where he was speaking Friday night.