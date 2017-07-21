× Sean Spicer resigns as White House Press Secretary

WASHINGTON — Sean Spicer has reportedly resigned as White House Press Secretary on Friday morning, the New York Times reports.

The Times reports that Spicer disagreed with President Trump’s decision to appoint Anthony Scaramucci, a New York financier, as communications director.

A source close to the situation told the New York Times that President Trump requested Spicer stay on, but Spicer told the president he believed it was a “major mistake.”