PonyDry Helps Keep Your Hairstyle in Tact During a Shower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you're swimming or working out at the gym, you don't always have time to re-wash your hair, blow dry it and style it, especially if you only have half an hour to exercise on a lunch break at work. Now there's a way to protect your ponytail in the pool or shower: PonyDry is a shower cap for the longer ends of your hair. Our Producer Colleen put it in her hair to show you what it looks like.

You just put your hair in a ponytail, wrap it in the shower cap, and it allows you to wash just your roots while keeping the length of your hair dry. After your shower, you just take the PonyDry off and towel dry the roots until they're just damp, and your style stays in tact. So you can wash away the chlorine and sweat from your scalp without compromising the rest of your style.

The PonyDry is supposed to trim your haircare time from 25 minutes to seven minutes. It's $19.99 at PonyDry.com.