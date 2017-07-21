Police search for man wanted for murder near Huston Lake Park

DENVER — Denver Police are searching for a man suspected in the death of another adult male on July 16 near Huston Lake Park.

According to officials, the homicide happened around W. Kentucky Ave. and S. Alcott St.

The time of the crime has not been provide and police have not stated a motive for the crime.

Police say the men should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect, Jesus Juardo Lugo, 18, is described as a 5-feet-9, 150 pound Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the suspect or the crime, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at