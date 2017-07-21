× Newt Gingrich weighs in on White House changes in Denver

DENVER — Spicer is out. Scaramucci is in.

Moments after New York Businessman Anthony Scaramucci was named the new White House Communications Director Friday, Sean Spicer, the press secretary to President Trump, resigned.

“I love the president, I am very loyal to the president,” Scaramucci said as he was introduced at the White House.

So why did the President make such a major change?

FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George spoke with Newt Gingrich Friday before his scheduled speech at ALEC, a conservative legislative group holding its annual conference in Denver.

“I think Trump wanted a more aggressive, a more combative person,” Gingrich said.

“Trump decided, given what’s going on, he needs a fighter, somebody that goes out there and slugs it out,” Gingrich added.

Gingrich suggested Scaramucci will take on reporters more effectively than Spicer.

“Are we in the midst of a major White House shake up?” St. George asked.

“Not yet,” Gingrich said.

“Will Reince leave?” St. George questioned. Reince Priebus is the White House chief of staff.

“Probably not — remember Spicer wasn’t fired, Spicer quit,” Gingrich said.

Gingrich advised the President not to pardon any member of his staff implicated in the Russian investigation — adding “no, that implies they are guilty.”