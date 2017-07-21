Levitt Pavilion officially opens in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Levitt Pavilion Denver at Ruby Hill Park officially opened on Thursday.

It's a brand new amphitheater offering 50 free concerts a year - including local and national acts. There will also be paid concerts.

The Pavilion, located near Florida Avenue and the South Platte River, can accommodate as many as 17,000 people, making it the largest outdoor music venue inside the city limits of Denver.

The capacity is more than double that of Red Rocks.

Aside from free shows, you're also encouraged to bring snacks and a chair or blanket to spread out on the massive lawn.

Upcoming free shows include The Stone Foxes with The Outfit on July 23, Whiskey Shivers with Garrett Lebeau and RL Cole on July 27, Euforquestra with We’s Us on July 29, and Making Movies with Jyemo Club on July 30.

For more information and a complete list of events visit levittdenver.org.