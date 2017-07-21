Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elliot Jeffords stopped by Good Day Colorado on Friday to show us how to play bocce ball and some leagues people can join.

Some quick facts about bocce ball:

Bocce is a super easy game that anyone can play no matter skill level, ability, physical shape and it can be played anywhere you have grass or dirt.

Super social and bocce leagues are a great way to meet people

By playing in Play Mile High Bocce leagues, as well as, our other adult social sports you support our Kids Foundation that provides free leagues to youth across America

Our company started with a small bocce league in Denver in City Park and now serves over 32,000 active adults across the Denver metro area playing in 14 sports, and it all started with three seasons of just bocce leagues.

Check out playmilehigh.com for more.