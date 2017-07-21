Watch live: ‘Everyday’

How to make marvelous mocktails

Posted 9:40 am, July 21, 2017, by

Bryan Dayton was on Good Day Colorado on Friday morning to show us how to make some marvelous non-alcoholic drinks.

Dayton is Beverage Director and Co-Owner of Acorn and Brider in Denver and OAK at fourteenth in Boulder.

Here's the recipes:

Rehydrator

Yields 1 Mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz. Aloe Juice

1.25 oz. Real Cranberry Juice (no sugar)

0.5 oz. Lime Juice

0.75 oz. Honey Syrup

0.25 oz. Cherry Syrup (or grenadine if cherry not available)

Method:

  1. Shake and strain all of the ingredients into a chilled cocktail glass.
  2. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.

*Alcohol options: Vodka, Rum

Tea Time

Yields 1 Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Green Tea
  • 1 oz Lavender Simple Syrup
  • 1 oz Ginger Beer
  • .5 oz Lemon Juice
  • 2 Dashes of Grapefruit Bitters

Method:

  1. Combine ingredients in a shaker and shake
  2. Strain into chilled cocktail glass
  3. Garnish with grapefruit disk