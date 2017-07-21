How to make marvelous mocktails

Bryan Dayton was on Good Day Colorado on Friday morning to show us how to make some marvelous non-alcoholic drinks.
Dayton is Beverage Director and Co-Owner of Acorn and Brider in Denver and OAK at fourteenth in Boulder.
Here's the recipes:
Rehydrator
Yields 1 Mocktail
Ingredients:
2 oz. Aloe Juice
1.25 oz. Real Cranberry Juice (no sugar)
0.5 oz. Lime Juice
0.75 oz. Honey Syrup
0.25 oz. Cherry Syrup (or grenadine if cherry not available)
Method:
- Shake and strain all of the ingredients into a chilled cocktail glass.
- Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.
*Alcohol options: Vodka, Rum
Tea Time
Yields 1 Mocktail
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Green Tea
- 1 oz Lavender Simple Syrup
- 1 oz Ginger Beer
- .5 oz Lemon Juice
- 2 Dashes of Grapefruit Bitters
Method:
- Combine ingredients in a shaker and shake
- Strain into chilled cocktail glass
- Garnish with grapefruit disk