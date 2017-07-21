How to make marvelous mocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bryan Dayton was on Good Day Colorado on Friday morning to show us how to make some marvelous non-alcoholic drinks.

Dayton is Beverage Director and Co-Owner of Acorn and Brider in Denver and OAK at fourteenth in Boulder.

Here's the recipes:

Rehydrator

Yields 1 Mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz. Aloe Juice

1.25 oz. Real Cranberry Juice (no sugar)

0.5 oz. Lime Juice

0.75 oz. Honey Syrup

0.25 oz. Cherry Syrup (or grenadine if cherry not available)

Method:

Shake and strain all of the ingredients into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel and serve.

*Alcohol options: Vodka, Rum

Tea Time

Yields 1 Mocktail

Ingredients:

2 oz Green Tea

1 oz Lavender Simple Syrup

1 oz Ginger Beer

.5 oz Lemon Juice

2 Dashes of Grapefruit Bitters

Method: