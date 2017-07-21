George Brauchler says he will bring Aurora theater shooter back to Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- George Brauchler, a Republican candidate for Colorado governor, says he will bring the Aurora theater shooter back to Colorado if he is elected governor in 2018.

Brauchler tweeted the message out on Friday morning.

"As Governor, I will return Aurora theater shooting mass murderer back to CO to serve his sentence here, where he committed his evil crime," the current District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District of Colorado tweeted.

Thursday marked five years since the horrific shooting that left 12 innocent people dead and 70 others injured during a midnight showing of "The Dark Knight Rises" on July 20, 2012.

Almost all of the 12 victims were young — including a 6-year-old girl who had just learned to swim — with so much life ahead of them.

It is currently unknown where the shooter is serving his sentence.