Fruit Punch Pickles debut at Walmart

Posted 6:32 am, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 06:33AM, July 21, 2017

NEW YORK — Do you love pickles? How about fruit punch? Well, Walmart is combining the two!

The new product, “Tropickles.”

The pickles are packed in a jar of fruit punch, and are being sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand.

The Tropickles are now available at over 1,200 Walmart locations, with a jar going for just $2. They are not available online.

As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of buzz about the unique new treat on social media.

What do you think, would you try them? Let us know!