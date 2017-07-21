× Fruit Punch Pickles debut at Walmart

NEW YORK — Do you love pickles? How about fruit punch? Well, Walmart is combining the two!

The new product, “Tropickles.”

The pickles are packed in a jar of fruit punch, and are being sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand.

The Tropickles are now available at over 1,200 Walmart locations, with a jar going for just $2. They are not available online.

As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of buzz about the unique new treat on social media.

Just seen pickles being soaked in fruit punch idk what that’s all about — Mike Pagan (@ItsMikePagan) July 21, 2017

NEED to go to walmart for some fruit punch flavored pickles — hails (@gracies_momma15) July 21, 2017

Walmart is crazy if they think I’m about to buy some fruit punch flavored pickles 😷😷🙅🏽 — Becca (@nevill_becca) July 17, 2017

What do you think, would you try them? Let us know!