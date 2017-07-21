Fruit Punch Pickles debut at Walmart
NEW YORK — Do you love pickles? How about fruit punch? Well, Walmart is combining the two!
The new product, “Tropickles.”
The pickles are packed in a jar of fruit punch, and are being sold under Walmart’s Great Value brand.
The Tropickles are now available at over 1,200 Walmart locations, with a jar going for just $2. They are not available online.
As you can imagine, there’s been a lot of buzz about the unique new treat on social media.
Just seen pickles being soaked in fruit punch idk what that’s all about
— Mike Pagan (@ItsMikePagan) July 21, 2017
NEED to go to walmart for some fruit punch flavored pickles
— hails (@gracies_momma15) July 21, 2017
Walmart is crazy if they think I’m about to buy some fruit punch flavored pickles 😷😷🙅🏽
— Becca (@nevill_becca) July 17, 2017