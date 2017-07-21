FORTitude Training: Week 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Channel 2 is a proud sponsor of the FORTitude 10K Race in September. CSU's new stadium is the finish line for the big event. We want to invite you to join us for the race on Labor Day, and you can join us along the way as we help you get ready for the big day!

Joana is leading our Channel 2 team in training every week for the race. This week, we focused on our core, and Ewen North, Head Coach of Revolution Running, was our guest trainer.

You can register for the race on KWGN.com. If you use the promo code "2$OFF" you can get $2 off your entry fee.