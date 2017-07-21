× FORTITUDE: The Channel 2 team gears up for the big race!

Training for a 10K may seem intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. With a little under eight weeks to go (the ideal training time table) from the first annual FORTitude 10K in Fort Collins, our Channel 2 team is showing you how virtually anyone can run a 10K.

Colorado’s Best Joana Canals and Channel 2’s Deb Takahara have assembled our station team and two lucky viewers. We have been documenting their weekly training sessions led by special guests such as Olympic Gold Medalist Frank Shorter. The training involves exercises that all skill levels can do, veteran or beginner. Check them out below:

FORTITUDE update:

The race course has been officially certified! After some challenges and unforseen course changes Runlimited, a Fort Collins based timing and scoring company, has officially measured and certified the course. The final 0.2 miles of the course has been carefully plotted and is set to finish on the new Sonny Lubick Field. Check out the full course map below: