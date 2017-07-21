Fitness on the Rocks – Join Joana for a Work Out!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the largest workout that has ever been organized in Colorado, and it takes place in the most awesome venue: Red Rocks. It's called Fitness on the Rocks. Four Live DJ's will be playing through countless workouts, and anyone of any fitness level can attend. Alex Chapman, Co-Founder of the event, and Shae Gawlak, Founder and Exec. Director of Fit2BeKids, joined us this morning with more information.

Fitness on the Rocks is tomorrow, July 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information and tickets, go to FitnessOnTheRocksColorado.com. And remember, Joana and Personal Trainer Jamie Atlas will be team teaching a class on the festival lot at 10:30 a.m. We'll see who is left standing at the end!