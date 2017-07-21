Family searches for support, as police search for suspect in mother’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - Lydia Coronado’s family gathered for a vigil Friday night as police continue to search for the 18-year-old who officers say shot the mother of two at Huston Lake Park Sunday night.

Police say Jesus Juardo Lugo shot Coronado and her brother-in-law at the park. She drove a few blocks, before she died. Her brother-in-law is in critical condition.

Rosemary Sanchez was at the park with Coronado and her brother-in-law. She said the three had only just met Juardo Lugo at the park earlier when they parked at the park to drink beer. Sanchez left the park, and when she came back, relations between Juardo Lugo and the brother-in-law went south.

“The next thing I know I see the suspect step back and point his gun at my brother in law,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez said Juardo Lugo fired into the passenger side door. Sanchez said Coronado reversed the car and then the Juardo Lugo fired into her driver’s side. Sanchez said Coronado started driving and then the car slowed to a stop. Sanchez got out and her brother-in-law was yelling at her to call 9-1-1. When she looked over, Sanchez said she saw Coronado slouched over and bleeding in the driver’s seat.

“I start screaming because there is no one outside,” said Sanchez.

Coronado leaves behind five-year-old and three-year-old boys. Her husband Cesar Trejo said she was a beautiful woman and a smart mother.

“The kids now don't have a mother and when they see her and they ask why mom isn't waking up? That right there. I don't know how to answer that,” said Trejo.

Coronado’s brother Abraham Mora said his sister was always the life of the party.

“He took something wonderful, wonderful from this family,” said Mora. “If [the suspect] is watching, he better keep his head on a swivel because he cops are coming for him.”

Juardo Lugo is described as a 5-feet-9, 150 pound Hispanic man with brown hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about the suspect or the crime, you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867​