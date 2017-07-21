× Denver police searching for missing 81-year-old

DENVER — Denver police are searching for a missing elderly man last seen Thursday night.

Leroy Martinez, 81, was last seen in the 4400 block of West Iliff Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday. Police said he is 5’6″, 135 pounds with gray hair

Martinez suffers from dementia and is unable to care for his medical conditions, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a dark brown shirt and blue jeans driving a 2014 red F-150 Ford truck with the Colorado license plate number 359-ESF.

Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call police.