Denver man charged with first-degree murder

DENVER– The Denver District Attorney has charged a man with first-degree murder in connection with a death at a get-together.

32-year-old Elizario Herrera is being held without bond at the Denver County Jail. The charge stems from an argument that escalated into a fight.

It happened Tuesday, July 11 at a home on North Shoshone Street near 41st Avenue and Tejon.

55-year-old Michael Lanford was struck with a sharp instrument in the backyard. Lanford left the backyard and bled to death on a nearby sidewalk.

Herrera’s next court appearance hasn’t been scheduled yet.