× Crews fight wildfire in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Firefighters were on the scene of a small wildfire in Castle Rock Friday afternoon.

It was burning on about three acres near Founders Parkway and Crimson Sky Drive. It’s been named the “Woodlands Fire.”

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said no structures were threatened.

South Metro Fire Rescue said it had units assisting Castle Rock Fire.

Reports said Founders Parkway was closed in the area for water supply operations.

39.398255 -104.830538