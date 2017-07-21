Comcast brings 600 new jobs to Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Communications giant Comcast has officially opened its newest customer support center in Fort Collins.

The 80,000 square-foot facility has the capacity to seat approximately 600 customer service agents. The center will provide customer support for Comcast residential services, in Colorado and the rest of the country.

Comcast has been hiring and training new employees for almost six months. Customer service and business positions are still listed as open on the Comcast hiring website.

“Comcast’s decision to locate this facility in Fort Collins showcases Northern Colorado for our talented workforce and resources,” said Fort Collins Mayor Wade Troxell.

“Comcast is committed to delivering an exceptional customer experience at every interaction with our company,” added Rich Jennings, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Mountain West Region. “Our company’s and our employees’ investment and involvement in Fort Collins and the Northern Colorado community bring us a step closer to delivering an excellent customer experience.”

Comcast also announced a $10,000 grant for Fort Collins-based Neighborhoods United to help at-risk youth get the school supplies they need.