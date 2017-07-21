Colorado state senator considers bike tax proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Colorado state senator from Grand Junction is sparking up a debate after suggesting a possible tax on bikes.

The conversation began after lawmakers in Oregon approved a similar tax. According to the Washington Post; in Oregon anyone who buys a bike for 200 or dollars or more now has to pay a new sales tax on top of the cost.

Senator Ray Scott proposed the idea on Facebook, if the plan becomes a reality the money raised would then go towards paying for repairs to Colorado's roads and bridges.

The state says it needs about $9 billion to make infrastructure repairs over the next decade. The tax in Oregon is already expected to raise about $1.5 million a year.

The post has garnered a backlash from many followers.

No word if the proposed idea will become a bill or not.