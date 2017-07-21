Broncos single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Single-game tickets for the Broncos home games will go on sale Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. MDT, the team announced on Friday.

The team says seats will be offered at a variety of price levels starting at $16.50 – but inventory is limited to mostly single seats.

There will be full-price tickets, half-price tickets, ADA seating for qualified people, and club seating available.

All of the tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster and there is a limit of four tickets per household. And no multiple-game ticket purchases will be allowed.

The Broncos have sold out 365 consecutive games dating back to 1970, according to the team.