The Junior Training Camp happened last Sunday at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at the UC Health Training Center. Our Producer Cori's son Colton had a great time there. The kids got to participate in a bunch of football drills on the Bronco's Training Field, including a running back challenge, a defensive tackling station, and a relax obstacle course. Miles the Mascot was there, and as always, he was entertaining everyone. All the kids got treats from Dairy Queen at the end.
Broncos Bunch Junior Training Camp
-
Broncos announce 2017 training camp schedule
-
Zipper’s Training
-
Train OC Obstacle Course
-
Colorado teachers trained on how to use guns in case of school emergency
-
Poll: Who has better chance of making the playoffs, Rockies or Broncos?
-
-
Lafayette volunteer says Syrian refugee crisis getting worse, but people can help
-
Broncos draft left tackle Garett Bolles from Utah in first round
-
Coding with Kids
-
Cherry Creek Schools bus driver turns whistleblower
-
Avid 4 Skateboard Camp
-
-
Summer Camps for Kids
-
Cooking Classes for Kids
-
Art Classes For Kids