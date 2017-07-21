Broncos Bunch Junior Training Camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Junior Training Camp happened last Sunday at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at the UC Health Training Center. Our Producer Cori's son Colton had a great time there. The kids got to participate in a bunch of football drills on the Bronco's Training Field, including a running back challenge, a defensive tackling station, and a relax obstacle course. Miles the Mascot was there, and as always, he was entertaining everyone. All the kids got treats from Dairy Queen at the end.