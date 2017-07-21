Broncos Bunch Junior Training Camp

The Junior Training Camp happened last Sunday at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at the UC Health Training Center. Our Producer Cori's son Colton had a great time there. The kids got to participate in a bunch of football drills on the Bronco's Training Field, including a running back challenge, a defensive tackling station, and a relax obstacle course. Miles the Mascot was there, and as always, he was entertaining everyone. All the kids got treats from Dairy Queen at the end.