Become a citizen scientist for the solar eclipse

One of the most anticipated solar eclipses in history is just a month away.

It's a rare sight, that hasn't been seen in nearly 100 years-- it will be visible across all of North America.

The August 21 solar eclipse provides a unique opportunity to study our planet and what happens when Earth goes dark during an eclipse. It’s also an opportunity for what may be the largest citizen science project of all time.

On that Monday, the moon’s shadow will darken the sky, causing temperatures to drop and stars to become visible in the normally day lit sky. This brief hiccup in the usual day-night cycle changes the amount of energy an area gets from the sun.

NASA scientists hope to learn just how much Earth’s environment changes during this historic eclipse.

Using the GLOBE Observer phone application, curious eclipse onlookers can become citizen scientists. This resulting data will help us better understand the important relationship between the sun and Earth.

Everyone in North America (weather dependent) will experience an eclipse, one of nature’s rarest shows – even those outside the path of totality. For the first time since 1918, the dark shadow of the moon will sweep coast-to-coast across the United States, putting 14 states in the path of totality and providing a spectacular view of a partial eclipse across all 50 states.