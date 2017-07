ARVADA, Colo. — A bank robbery in Arvada is affecting the westbound lanes of the heavily trafficked interstate 70 at Kipling.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the TCF Bank on W. 55th Ave. in Arvada was held up shortly before noon on Friday.

Police are currently searching for the suspect and have closed down the surrounding scene.

There is no estimated time for reopening the interstate and drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.