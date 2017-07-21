2-year-old ‘It’s Charlie Blackmon’ kid meets his favorite player in person

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Charlie Blackmon's biggest fan might be a little kid. And the super fan got to meet his favorite player in person Friday night.

You might remember Brandon Guthrie tweeted a video of 2-year-old Tommy Garlson from Highlands Ranch, in a reply to a Colorado Rockies' tweet about the center fielder's inside-the-park home run against the New York Mets.

Tommy, who is sitting in a high chair, appears to be calmly watching a baseball game on TV.

When the announcer introduces Blackmon, the kid loses his mind.

Rockies officials and Blackmon took notice of the boy's enthusiasm.

They invited Tommy and his family to meet Charlie in person Friday night before the Rockies took on the Pirates at Coors Field.

As you'll see in the video at the top of this post, the little guy wasn't quite sure what to think about all of the attention.