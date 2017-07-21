2 Pueblo teens arrested after video of rape is posted to Facebook

PUEBLO, Colo. – Two teen boys were arrested in Pueblo early Thursday morning after police say a video of a sexual assault involving a young girl was posted to Facebook, Pueblo police said.

The Pueblo Police Department Special Victims Unit says they became aware of the video, which depicted the rape, around 8 p.m. on Thursday night.

Detectives with the SVU, Pueblo Police Department Narcotics Unit, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force quickly investigated and identified the two juvenile males.

The teens were taken into custody without incident at separate locations around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning in Pueblo’s east side neighborhood, police said.

Authorities are still investigating who posted the video to Facebook for potential charges for distributing child pornography.