× Why Rockies fans in Colorado missed Nolan Arenado’s big game on TV

DENVER – Nolan Arenado had a huge game on Wednesday. He had 3 homers and tied a career-high 7 RBIs as the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 18-4.

But unless you were at Coors Field or happened to be following along online – you missed all the excitement of the huge victory.

That’s because the game wasn’t televised in Colorado.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated on Thursday, the Rockies’ broadcast partner in Colorado, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (formally known as Root Sports), only broadcasts 150 games per year. And they decided not to broadcast Wednesday afternoon’s game.

Even those who subscribe to the MLB.TV package in Colorado were blacked out from watching the game online because of their deal with cable companies.

That’s THREE homers for Nolan Arenado! He is now 5-for-5 with 7 RBIs … in the 7th inning. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vJDsZUBipB — MLB (@MLB) July 19, 2017

SI reports that number is the second lowest in Major League Baseball – and with a team that is having its best season in years and on pace to make to postseason for the first time in awhile – that’s a problem for Rockies fans.

Arenado is having a MVP-style season and teammate Charlie Blackmon has had a huge season as well – both were starters in the MLB All-Star Game this season.

The Rockies big season is showing that fans care.

TV ratings for the Rockies have increased 19 percent compared to last year – which is the fifth biggest jump of any MLB team, according to the Sports Business Journal.

It’s not just ratings, attendance at Coors Field is up by nearly 5,000 people per game, SI reports. Which is the second biggest jump in the league.

The Rockies currently have a 56-41 record and are on a four game winning streak.