× West Nile Virus discovered in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Another mosquito pool in Colorado has tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The virus was detected in a trap near Waneka Lake Park in Lafayette, according to Boulder County Public Health.

Earlier this month, a mosquito pool in Weld County tested positive for the virus.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Boulder County or Weld County in 2017.

Colorado’s first human case of West Nile this year was reported in Larimer County.

Health officials say Boulder County had 23 reported human cases of the virus in 2016.