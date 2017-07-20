× TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound I-76 to Close at 96th Avenue Overnight on Monday

ADAMS Co., Colo — Starting at 10 p.m. on Monday, July 24, crews will temporarily close eastbound Interstate 76 at 96th Avenue overnight in order to install an overhead sign structure.

If you’re driving eastbound, you will be detoured off I-76 at 96th Avenue, through the roundabout, and directly back on the highway at the 96th Avenue on-ramp. Eastbound I-76 should reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

Lane closures will begin as early as 7 p.m. in advance of the full closure at 10 p.m. on Monday. At least one additional overnight closure of eastbound I-76 is anticipated in late August to install a second sign structure near US 85.

This project is meant to improve the westbound I-76 curve where the interstate joins southbound US 85. This $10 million improvement project is partially funded by FASTER Safety funds.

All work is weather-dependent and subject to change. For additional information about this project, call the project information line at 720-296-0110, or visit the project website at www.codot.gov/projects/i-76-at-us-85-reconstruction.