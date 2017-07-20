Sharp Mommy Shares Resources for Hungry Kids During Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While many kids are shopping for fun lunch boxes, others are simply looking forward to a healthy meal when school starts. There are 13 million children facing hunger in America, and Summer is the hardest time of the year for them because those school meals disappear. Sharp Mommy, Katy Michael, joined us this morning to share a great resource called No Kid Hungry, for families who need a little help.

To find Summer meal sites near you, text "FOOD" or "COMIDA" to 877877. To learn more about childhood hunger, visit NoKidHungry.org. And for more great tips and resources, check out Sharp Mommy on Facebook.