× Teething & activity toy recalled due to choking hazard

MINNEAPOLIS — Manhattan Toy is recalling a teething and activity toy due to a chocking hazard.

The Winkel Colorburst teething and activity toy has multi-color plastic tubing inserted into a plastic cube with rattle beads inside.

The toy company received four reports of plastic tubes breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Only activity balls with the following lot codes are included in this recall: 206880 DH; 206880 EH; 206880 HH; 206871 EH.

You can find the model number and lot code printed on the center of the cube and on the hang-tag and product packaging near the UPC code.

The toy was sold at toy stores nationwide and online at www.manhattantoy.com and other websites from May 2015 through September 2016 for about $15.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toys away from infants and return it to the store where purchased or contact Manhattan Toy for a full refund.

You can find more information about this recall here.