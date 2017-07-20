Study shows infrastructure issues in Denver are big concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Infrastructure issues in metro Denver continue to be hot topics, and now there are numbers to prove it. A new study shows Denver ranks sixth on the nation's list of top ten cities with infrastructure concerns.

“It’s a problem that needs to be addressed,” longtime Denver resident Joanie Cunningham said.

“It’s very annoying,” Karen Dorsey said.

The study echoes that response. QSR International did a Twitter analysis.

“They collected Twitter data across the US for a period of months." They then looked at posts related to infrastructure and figured out "where are they, how do they feel, and what specifically are they talking about," QSR spokesperson Kristina Groves said.

The study searched for key words. The results show Denver at number six on the list, ahead of both Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

The study even digs a little deeper. QSR discovered the exact types of infrastructure you're worried about. In Denver, it's energy and power.

“What people are concerned about is, 'I have servers that I rely on the power here,'" Groves said. "'I have software that I build as a service to other people, that I rely on and if we have an energy crisis, a huge blackout, something that happens.' It’s going to ruin businesses.”

The study's results were released after two months of analysis. ​The goal with the data is to get people in power to act and discuss what people are talking about.