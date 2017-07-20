Stay cool with no-cook recipes

Rebecca Rich from Zoës Kitchen stopped by Good Day Colorado on Thursday to show us some "no cook" recipes for the summer time.
No-cook means it's something people can make that doesn’t require the stove/oven, grill or crockpot and is not salad.
Cauliflower Rice Bowl
- Chilled Cauliflower Rice – place in center of bowl
- Tzatziki – scoop and place next to cauliflower rice
- Crumbled Feta – sprinkle on top of cauliflower rice
- Cucumber Slices – place slices to the side
- Skhug – place to the side of the cauliflower rice
- Chopped Dill – sprinkle over the entire dish
Hummus Pita Pizza
Ingredients
- Slices of pita
- 1 Fresh Take Tub of Basil Pesto, Harissa Red Pepper, or Classic Hummus
- Cherry tomatoes, halved
- Kalamata olives, pitted and sliced
- Red pepper, chopped into slices
- Chopped scallions
- Crumbled feta cheese
Directions
- Spread your choice of hummus evenly over the slices of pita.
- Top with crumbled feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red pepper strips, tomatoes and scallions.