Stay cool with no-cook recipes

Rebecca Rich from Zoës Kitchen stopped by Good Day Colorado on Thursday to show us some "no cook" recipes for the summer time.

No-cook means it's something people can make that doesn’t require the stove/oven, grill or crockpot and is not salad.

Cauliflower Rice Bowl

  • Chilled Cauliflower Rice – place in center of bowl
  • Tzatziki – scoop and place next to cauliflower rice
  • Crumbled Feta – sprinkle on top of cauliflower rice
  • Cucumber Slices – place slices to the side
  • Skhug – place to the side of the cauliflower rice
  • Chopped Dill – sprinkle over the entire dish

Hummus Pita Pizza

Ingredients

  • Slices of pita
  • 1 Fresh Take Tub of Basil Pesto, Harissa Red Pepper, or Classic Hummus
  • Cherry tomatoes, halved
  • Kalamata olives, pitted and sliced
  • Red pepper, chopped into slices
  • Chopped scallions
  • Crumbled feta cheese

Directions

  1. Spread your choice of hummus evenly over the slices of pita.
  2. Top with crumbled feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red pepper strips, tomatoes and scallions.