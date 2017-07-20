Stay cool with no-cook recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rebecca Rich from Zoës Kitchen stopped by Good Day Colorado on Thursday to show us some "no cook" recipes for the summer time.

No-cook means it's something people can make that doesn’t require the stove/oven, grill or crockpot and is not salad.

Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Chilled Cauliflower Rice – place in center of bowl

Tzatziki – scoop and place next to cauliflower rice

Crumbled Feta – sprinkle on top of cauliflower rice

Cucumber Slices – place slices to the side

Skhug – place to the side of the cauliflower rice

Chopped Dill – sprinkle over the entire dish

Hummus Pita Pizza

Ingredients

Slices of pita

1 Fresh Take Tub of Basil Pesto, Harissa Red Pepper, or Classic Hummus

Cherry tomatoes, halved

Kalamata olives, pitted and sliced

Red pepper, chopped into slices

Chopped scallions

Crumbled feta cheese

Directions