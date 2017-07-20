Son of Cecil the lion killed by trophy hunter in Zimbabwe

Xanda, the son of Cecil the lion, was shot on a trophy hunt, officials with Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe reported Thursday.

Cecil was killed two years ago by an American dentist named Walter Palmer.

Xanda was Cecil’s oldest cub, according to Bert Duplessis with Fish Eagle Safaris.

Xanda was 6 years old and had several young cubs of his own.

Duplessis said Xanda was killed by professional hunter Richard Cooke. Cooke also reportedly killed the cubs’ brother in 2015.

“His hunt was legal and Xanda was over 6 years old so it is all within the stipulated regulations,” Andrew Loveridge, from the Department of Zoology at Oxford University, told The Daily Telegraph. “He is ethical and he returned the collar and communicated what had happened.”

“When will the Lions of Hwange National Park be left to live out their years as wild born free lions should…?” Duplessis said on Facebook.