If you've seen someone rocking a crazy yet fashionable outfit, chances are they got it from Shinesty. They are a super fun clothing company based out of Boulder, and now they have a show on MTV2! Antonio King joined us this morning to tell us more.

You can see the local guys and gals on their new MTV2 show Shinesty tonight at 6 p.m. For more information about the company, head to Shinesty.com.