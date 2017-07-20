Deadly crash has northbound I-25 down to one lane at Erie Parkway

ERIE, Colo. — A deadly crash involving two cars has northbound Interstate 25 down to one lane at Erie Parkway. Erie Parkway is about 6 miles north of E-470.

Two cars appeared to have rolled and were in the grassy median between the northbound lanes and the frontage road.

A green SUV that appears to be a Toyota was on its side.

Another vehicle was on its roof.

The Colorado State Patrol said at least one person died in the crash. Three others were taken to the hospital but there was no word on the extent of their injuries.

