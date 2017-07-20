Scam alert: Callers claiming to be Adams County deputies

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — It’s a scam that’s been around for years and people keep falling for it.

That’s why the Adams County Sheriff’s Office is sending out another warning.

Scammers are calling victims claiming to be deputies and they’re using actual names of Adams County deputies.

The caller says there is a warrant out for your arrest for missing jury duty, or something like that. The caller then says you can clear your name by purchasing ‘Green Dot Cards’ to pay a bond of up to $5,000. The victim is asked to give the card number over the phone and then the card is drained.

The Adams County Sheriff says they will never call and request money, personal identification or financial information.

If you get a call like this, don’t agree to anything and call the Adams County Sheriff or your local law enforcement agency.