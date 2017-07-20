If you're planning to "brown bag" it this school year, there's a more environmentally friendly choice for snacks and sandwiches: reusable snack and sandwich bags from Russbe. They have super cute designs and are durable. They have reinforced seams and a pull tab that makes them easy to use. When you're done with them, you can throw them in the dishwasher to clean. Each set costs $7.99 and includes two snack bags and two sandwich bags. They're available in a variety of fun colors and designs at Russbe.com and Container Stores nationwide.
