OxiClean Genius Introduces New Cleaning Products

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oxi Clean is one of the best selling cleaning products in history, and the man who started it all, Max Appel, is local. He's known as Magic Max for creating so many successful products over the years, and now he's got something new for us: Powerizer and The WonderWedgie. Max and Marketing Director Marsha Acosta show us how they work!

Max has a special offer for our Colorado's Best viewers: You can order the Powerizer trial size for only $7.99 and the WonderWedgie for only $21.95, and you'll get free shipping. Just order online PowerizerClean.com and use the discount code "COBEST".