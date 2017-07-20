× New destinations come to DIA as airport lowers airline costs

DENVER — More flights servicing new destinations are coming to Denver International Airport. The airport is celebrating its fourth new international destination in just three months.

As Denver grows, so too does its airport. Experts say the Denver market is hot and airlines are taking notice.

A dozen new nonstop destinations have been announced for DIA in 2017. Six of the new destinations are international and six are domestic.

Starting in April 2018, nonstop service to Paris will be an option. Norwegian Air is already pushing ultra-low fares — getting travelers to France for roughly $230.

DIA’s chief commercial officer, Patrick Heck, is the man in charge of bringing new airlines and destination options to Denver. He said, when it comes to courting, it’s all about the money.

“We as an airport spent the last few years really trying to drive down our costs as much as we can and the airlines are seeing that,” Heck said.

Bringing the airlines’ cost of leasing and landing fees down — combined with a growing market — makes DIA very attractive for airline expansion, according to Heck.

There are 24 current and future international destinations originating in the Mile High City. As airport officials plan to add more gates, negotiations for even more destinations are in the works.

Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and Denver-based Frontier Airlines all announced new flights to new DIA domestic destinations in 2017. Frontier recently announced new nonstop flights from DIA to 21 destinations, but nearly all of those destinations were already options via other airlines at DIA.

All the growth means DIA has the fourth largest domestic network in the country — just behind Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth, according to airport officials. For a complete list of new DIA destinations and airlines, click here.